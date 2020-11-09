The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested producer Firoz A Nadiadwala‘s wife, Shabana Saeed, in the drugs case on Monday. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the agency seized 10 grams of marijuana (ganja) from the residence while Nadiadwala wasn’t present there. Also Read - Delhi HC Seeks Replies From Republic TV, Times Now on Bollywood Producers' Plea Against Defamatory Remarks

The producer’s name cropped up during the interrogation of various peddlers. On Saturday, the agency conducted raids across western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and seized 717.1 grams of marijuana, 74.1 grams of charas, and 95.1 grams of MD from the peddlers. Cash worth Rs 3.58 lakh was also recovered. NCB then conducted a follow-up raid at Nadiadwala’s Juhu house on Sunday. Also Read - 'Stop Giving Gyaan': #BoycottTanishq Trends Again After Ad Advices People to Not Burst Crackers on Diwali

The daily reported that the house was searched after a peddler named Wahid Sheikh alias Sultan who was nabbed last week by the NCB gave some information regarding contraband. One of the officials from the agency was quoted as saying, “Saeed’s home was searched in the presence of two independent witnesses. During the house search, 10 grams of ganja which was procured from accused Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan was recovered.” Also Read - BSH vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya Cricket Club at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 7 PM IST November 9 Monday

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede talked about the development in the case and said, “On Saturday, we conducted a major strike in Western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai where we recovered ganja in commercial quantity, Mephedrone, and other different drugs. We also intercepted five peddlers and based on that we conducted and recovered some drugs today morning from his house which was supposed to be part of the same seizure.”

Nadiadwala was summoned for questioning on Sunday but he hasn’t yet appeared before the agency.