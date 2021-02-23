Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan got discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday morning after giving birth to her second child on Sunday, February 21. The actor reached home with the newborn, and her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan by her side. A video that’s now going viral on Instagram shows the first glimpse of the newborn, resting in his nanny’s arms. While the face of the baby is not visible, one can see the tiny bundle of happiness sleeping peacefully. Also Read - When Saif Ali Khan Wanted to Name His Baby Faiz But Kareena Kapoor Insisted on Taimur!

A joyous Saif announced the news of the baby on Sunday. In a statement, the actor said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.” This came after Kareena’s dad Randhir Kapoor made the first announcement and thanked the fans and well-wishes for their best wishes and love.