Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited films and movie goers are just waiting for some announcement regarding the film. Not any announcements, but director Ayan Mukerji has now shared some BTS pictures from the sets of the film and that is enough to get the fans excited. Sharing a bunch of unseen pictures, he wrote, “Flashes of Time!”Also Read - Karan Johar Books Valentine's Week For Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Check The Release Date of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer

The images feature Ayan Mukerji, Big B, and Ranbir Kapoor interacting at what seems like a Durga Puja Pandal. The massive set is also seen at the background with crew of the film widespread and working. One photo also features the green screen where the cast is seen bringing out the best VFX affects and graphics. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Starrer Is All-In-All Karan Johar Film | Watch

In another photo, the trio is seen discussing a scene at a snow-clad mountain. Ayan also mentioned in the caption that he is ‘stepping out of the cocoon’ and ‘ the time feels just right’. Does that mean he will making an official announcement soon? Also Read - Alia Bhatt Calls Shaheen Bhatt ‘Melon’, Pens a Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Sister

In the film, Ranbir essays the role of Shiva while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest, Isha. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Ranbir’s guru and Mouni Roy is essaying the role of an antagonist. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in important roles. Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions.