Flight Motion Poster is Out: The first big-screen entertainer of 2021 ‘Flight’, starring actors Mohit Chadda, Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi is all set to release on March 19, 2021, at the theatres. Directed by Suraj Joshi, the film will be a spine-chilling action thriller as the story follows the journey of Ranveer Malhotra, who against all the odds, has to face deadly obstacles on a plane in order to survive. The motion poster of Flight has a dialogue that says ‘Aaj marne ka mood nahi hai’, and this gives an idea to the audience that Flight will be full of suspense. Also Read - Sunil Chhetri to Shoot For a Cameo in Ranvir Shorey-Aahana Kumra's Bombers And Fans Can't Keep Calm!

The story of Flight is based on a plane crash where the lead actor is the only one who survived the accident. The survivor, Ranveer Malhotra goes through the investigations and recovers a black box from the flight 815. Then he comes to know that there is a live ticking bomb aboard. Would Ranveer be able to save his skin and also the plane from crashing into the city endangering further lives? Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Shares Adorable Picture With Son AbRam, Greets Followers on Eid-Ul-Fitr - Read Tweet

Watch the motion poster of Flight here:

Here’s the BTS photo from the sets of Flight:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLIGHT (@flighthemovie)



“The risk is not in doing something that feels risky, the risk is in not doing something that feels risky”

UFO Moviez and Reliance Entertainment have come forward to release a Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, Flight. Presented by K. Chadda, co-produced by Rohit Chadda.