Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated their fifth anniversary on July 07, 2020. The couple got married on July 07, 2015 in a close-knit wedding in Delhi and a grand reception in Mumbai. Now, on their special day, the Kabir Singh actor took to Instagram to share a heart-warming post for wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. Also Read - Mira Rajput Kapoor Reminds Shahid Kapoor That ‘Three Golden Words Are I Am Sorry’ in Romantic Anniversary Note

Sharing a lovey-dovey picture, he wrote that the five years have gone in a flash and he found beauty in smaller things and found happiness within not without. He captioned it, “5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love.” (sic)

Earlier, Mira also posted an adorable post from their wedding and wrote, “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you. You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry”. To many more years of us.” (sic)

Meanwhile, the couple is spending quality time with their kids Misha and Zain Kapoor amid coronavirus lockdown. On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the film Jersey.