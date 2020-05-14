Actor Freddy Daruwala‘s father was tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 15. The actor opened to the situation in the family and how everyone is coping up with the news in his latest interaction with Bombay Times. He revealed that his father is 67 years old and doesn’t’ have any history of illness. Freddy’s father is currently under home isolation as he said they have enough space for him to say in isolation while being comfortable. The Race 3 actor added that it was a horrible experience realising that his father didn’t have any symptoms of the disease and yet he tested positive. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor's Pictures With Her Mom on Mother's Day Show She's Back to Being Happier And Healthier

Freddy said the BMC was quick in taking action and after the diagnosis, everyone collectively agreed on putting his father under home isolation rather than having him occupy a bed at the hospital that can be used by a more needy person.

The actor is a father to a 15-month-old boy and that's another reason why he has been worrying over his father's health. While talking to the daily, he mentioned that he is under a lot of pressure and playing 'the middle man' between his family and his father. He was quoted saying, "I have to make sure my dad gets everything he needs at the same time, keep myself sanitised and sane. I can't afford to be the carrier of the virus. I am taking utmost care of my 15-month-old son, Evaan. He is confined to one room with his mom and spends most of the time there. I am playing a responsible son and father, making sure all my loved ones are safe."

Explaining the condition of his father, Freddy said the elderly man acted quite promptly in taking measures and started keeping a distance from everyone when he had fever and body ache. He’s living in one separate room that has a toilet and other necessary things. The actor went on to say that another challenge in front of him is to make sure that his father doesn’t feel lonely. “His recovery is our primary concern, so we’re making sure he takes enough fluids and rest. We are doing everything we can so that his energy levels are replenished. As family members of a COVID-19 positive person, we need not test ourselves since the protocols have changed now. One has to go for a test only if they show any kind of symptoms,” he said.

Wishing a speedy recovery to Freddy’s father!