Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away at 54 in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 28, 2020 due to colon infection but his heath deteriorated. The actor was battling from neuroendocrine tumour and now he has lost the battle with the cancer. The news of his demise was first shared by his close friend and director Shoojit Sircar. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.” (sic) Also Read - 'Gone Too Soon': Twitter in Shock & Despair As Irrfan Khan Dies At 54 in Mumbai

Bollywood has lost a versatile actor and celebrities are pouring in their condolences on social media. From Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn to television stars, the entertainment industry mourned the death of the Angrezi Medium star. Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan | Condolences Pour in From Political Circle

View this post on Instagram What a devastating loss. Absolutely heartbroken. A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Apr 29, 2020 at 1:07am PDT

Some losses are never replaceable.

Dear Irrfan, your humility, talent and kind spirit shall forever be etched in our hearts. You are gone too soon but your legacy stays behind inspiring the millions of lives you’ve touched. May you rest in peace! #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/CLrSPoa0ws — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about Irrfan sirs passing. 1 of our finest actors. A magician on the big screen; inspiring & igniting hearts! I was beyond excited to get the precious opportunity to share the screen with him in Haider. Will always be his fan & cherish those moments. RIP sir 💜 pic.twitter.com/DveCGVxvvu — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 29, 2020

Indescribably saddened to hear that we’ve lost Irrfan Khan. I’ll always be thankful to him for taking care of Sonam when they worked together & for being her guiding light at the time. He was an inspiration for everyone, a remarkable actor, unmatched talent & a great human being. — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 29, 2020

So heartbroken on the demise of irrfan sir 😞 Deepest condolences to his family!

Rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QcICxHqBK8 — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) April 29, 2020

Sad to learn that Irfan Khan has passed away His death is untimely in the real sense of the word He had achieved a unique status after a long struggle n great perseverance . As an actor he was a voice not some one’s echo. He still had so much with in him We all will miss him . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone’s heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 29, 2020 T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 29, 2020

Very very sad to hear about Irrfan Khan. Gone too soon ! — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) April 29, 2020

Actor Irrfan Khan Dies In Mumbai At 53. This is such a tragedy and heart. RIP Irfan sir. The industry has lost an exceptional artist and human. You will be so so missed . Spread the happiness in Heaven. https://t.co/smQygfHpMM — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 29, 2020

Shocked to hear the demise of Legendary & exceptional Actor Irrfan Khan. Life is so unpredictable at times. My deepest condolences to the family & fans. #IrrfanKhan #PrayersAndDuas 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tnbmKOaGTl — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) April 29, 2020

#IrrfanKhan I have no words.

Rest in peace my friend.

May God give peace and strength to his family. pic.twitter.com/EILO5p6swY — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) April 29, 2020

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020

A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence ,and a beautiful human being , you are irreplaceable #irrfankhan. ⁦@irrfank⁩ We lost you too soon! Unbelievable. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QdEBiSUegw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 29, 2020

An inexplicable devastating loss to the ‘Artistic World’ #IrrfanKhan losing the battle of life is an irreparable loss to the Film Fraternity..

How unpredictable is life !!

Rest In Peace Man.

You shall always be remembered & HOW…. pic.twitter.com/wd3KZCMIks — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about @irrfank

Was going to meet him after the lockdown.

A great artist like him will surely be missed.

My condolences and prayers for his family. May he rest in peace. #IrrfanKhan — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) April 29, 2020

We have lost one of the finest Actor. He fought till the very end. Irrfan Khan you shall always be missed. Condolences to the Family. #IrrfanKhan #RestInPeace — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 29, 2020

Such terrible news…saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear of the passing of Irrfan Khan. My heart goes out to the family, may you find strength in this time. Rest in peace🙏🏻 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 29, 2020

Words shall never be enough to describe what legacy you left behind, sir. One of the best actors of Indian cinema & the finest to represent us internationally with his unmatched talent. You shall forever remain an inspiration. Condolences to Sutapa Maam & family🙏🏻#IrrfanKhan — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) April 29, 2020

अभी तो time आया था तेरा मेरे भाई। अभी तो कितना काम करता तू जो इतिहास में लिखा जाता। क्या यार? थोड़ी ताक़त और लगाता भाई। पर लगाई तो होगी ही तूने सारी। ठीक है, जा। आराम कर। दो साल बहुत लड़ा तू। थक भी गया होगा। एक बार बैठना चाहिए था हम सारों को, दारू पीते। पर बैठते नहीं हम। — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 29, 2020

Goodbye sir …Thankyou for your beautiful art and magic 🖤 Thankyou for being you – will miss you always. May your soul rest in peace and may you find peace and light https://t.co/Gb22Cz2T60 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) April 29, 2020

Extremely painful.. Ahh ..too early Irfan.. 🙏🙏thank you for your contribution to the collective global art .. we will miss you . RIP pic.twitter.com/9NrNFRwlh4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 29, 2020

Our loss, heaven’s gain. #IrrfanKhan #RIP Thank you for all the magic you weaved on celluloid. Condolences to the family and loved ones. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 29, 2020

Today we lost a legend, though I never got to work with him but he has left a legacy and created a path for actors/ artistes to follow @irrfank. Heartfelt condolences to his family. He’ll be always alive in us. May his soul rest in peace. — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) April 29, 2020

Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan‘s untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed… My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP 🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 29, 2020

Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of #IrrfanKhan . Such a brilliant actor, gone at the age of 53. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May God give them strength to bear this loss. RIP Irrfan 🙏🌺 pic.twitter.com/XXsLswTjMm — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) April 29, 2020

Very saddened to hear about #IrrfanKhan an extraordinary talent who contributed to the world cinema will be missed. All strength to the family RIP🙏 — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) April 29, 2020

You will forever be remembered for your craft and the legacy you leave behind. One of a kind #IrrfanKhan.. had the opportunity to work with you .. It’s sad that you were taken away at your creative peak .. My prayers are with your family 🙏🏻 ❤️ Bless them at a time like this — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 29, 2020

Saddened by the untimely passing of #IrrfanKhan sir🙏 condolences to the family🙏🙏 gone too soon. — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 29, 2020

So Sad to hear of the untimely death of Irrfan Khan, one of India’s most talented & versatile actor. Gone to soon my friend. You will be missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May god give them strength during this difficult time. R.I.P 🙏 #Irrfankhan #RIPIrrfanKhan — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 29, 2020

Such heartbreaking news ,an incredible Artist with an iconic Legacy of work . Gone too soon . He was an inspiration to me and many . #IrrfanKhan A great loss to cinema and the craft . May your soul RIP. Deepest condolences to his family .#RIPIrrfanKhan — Hansika (@ihansika) April 29, 2020

This is just too sad. I’d worked with #IrrfanKhan in Supari, not our best, but we had a wonderful time together. We met a few times after that & will always treasure the warmth. Not to mention the loss of an incredible actor. Will rewatch his flims to celebrate his life and work. — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) April 29, 2020

This is just Heartbreaking ,an actor who I have always admired for his craft is no longer amongst us, never had an opportunity to meet him but his work just resonated so much love.

He’s really left a vaccum , and will always be missed . ! #IrrfanKhan — Karan Tacker (@karantacker) April 29, 2020

Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific.

May his soul Rest In Peace. 🙏🏼

Condolences to his loved ones. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/gaLHCTSbUh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 29, 2020

The first shot that I witnessed as an asst. director was of Irfan khan . Calm , poised and so naturalistic , unlike anything i had seen before.A casual intensity that no other actor could pull off. Thank you Irfan for inspiring us. You will live on in our hearts forever. — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) April 29, 2020

Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020

View this post on Instagram R.I.P 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Apr 29, 2020 at 12:38am PDT

#IrrfanKhan was truly a one of a kind actor and the magic he brought to the screen will be sorely missed. RIP. #gonetosoon — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 29, 2020

View this post on Instagram 💔 A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Apr 28, 2020 at 11:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Rest in Peace Legend !!! A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Apr 29, 2020 at 12:06am PDT



He is survived by his wife and two sons.

For the unversed, Irrfan has been associated with many international films such as Slumdog Millionaire, A Mighty Heart, Jurassic World, Life of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man.

His some of the commercial hits include Piku, The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium. He turned a producer in 2017 with Qarib Qarib Singlle along with wife Sutapa.