Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away at 54 in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 28, 2020 due to colon infection but his heath deteriorated. The actor was battling from neuroendocrine tumour and now he has lost the battle with the cancer. The news of his demise was first shared by his close friend and director Shoojit Sircar. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.” (sic) Also Read - 'Gone Too Soon': Twitter in Shock & Despair As Irrfan Khan Dies At 54 in Mumbai
Bollywood has lost a versatile actor and celebrities are pouring in their condolences on social media. From Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn to television stars, the entertainment industry mourned the death of the Angrezi Medium star. Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan | Condolences Pour in From Political Circle
Check out the tweets here:
View this post on Instagram
💔
A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on
He is survived by his wife and two sons.
For the unversed, Irrfan has been associated with many international films such as Slumdog Millionaire, A Mighty Heart, Jurassic World, Life of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man.
His some of the commercial hits include Piku, The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium. He turned a producer in 2017 with Qarib Qarib Singlle along with wife Sutapa.