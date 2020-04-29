Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away at 54 in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 28, 2020 due to colon infection but his heath deteriorated. The actor was battling from neuroendocrine tumour and now he has lost the battle with the cancer. The news of his demise was first shared by his close friend and director Shoojit Sircar. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.” (sic) Also Read - 'Gone Too Soon': Twitter in Shock & Despair As Irrfan Khan Dies At 54 in Mumbai

Bollywood has lost a versatile actor and celebrities are pouring in their condolences on social media. From Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn to television stars, the entertainment industry mourned the death of the Angrezi Medium star. Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan | Condolences Pour in From Political Circle



Check out the tweets here:

View this post on Instagram

What a devastating loss. Absolutely heartbroken.

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on



View this post on Instagram

His quiet, electrifying performance in @asifkapadia1 The Warrior rendered me speechless. There was no role he could not make his own. But a little unknown fact, is I met Irrfan on the set of my first Hindi film #Kasoor. He played the opposing lawyer in a courtroom scene, and even in this small role he was impossible to ignore. ‘Well done’ he told me afterwards. He had removed his lawyer’s costume and walked with an even more dignified authority, though he was a struggling actor in those days. He’s a once in a generation artist who set new standards in cinema in India and aboard. I read that when he embarked on treatment for cancer he asked life to embrace him like the lyrics of one of his favourite songs: ‘Lag jaa gale ki phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho, shayad phir is janam mein, mulakat ho na ho’ #IrrfanKhan

A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) on

View this post on Instagram

R.I.P 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on

View this post on Instagram

Your story , your battles, your victory , your life shall inspire millions . RIP 😪😪😪 .

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on

View this post on Instagram

Tumko yaad rakhenge guru hum – Irrfan sir from Haasil. This cant be true.

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah) on

View this post on Instagram

RIP Irrfan Khan nobody can ever replace you ! Hope you are in a much better place now. #ripirrfankhan @irrfan 🙏

A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri) on

View this post on Instagram

You were incredible♥️ We lost a legend. Rest in peace #irrfan

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

View this post on Instagram

💔

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

View this post on Instagram

Rest in Peace Legend !!!

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on


He is survived by his wife and two sons.

For the unversed, Irrfan has been associated with many international films such as Slumdog Millionaire, A Mighty Heart, Jurassic World, Life of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man.

His some of the commercial hits include Piku, The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium. He turned a producer in 2017 with Qarib Qarib Singlle along with wife Sutapa.