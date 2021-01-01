Bollywood celebs rang in New Year 2021 with their close friends and family members. For most of them, it was a cozy bash at home with good food and wine while some decided to take a break from their mundane life amid the pandemic and moved out to welcome the new year. Also Read - President Kovind Extends New Year Greetings, Hopes India Marches Ahead to Achieve Progress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas led the way in posting up a New Year picture with her husband Nick Jonas. She could be seen wearing her funky New Year shades as she posed alongside her hubby and wished all her fans. For Kareena Kapoor Khan, it was an intimate dinner with the family including Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu. Soha shared a small video on Instagram to give a glimpse of her New Year celebrations.

For the Bachchans, the special day was all dedicated to Aaradhya and all she wanted to do. Apart from curating music together at the studio in their house, Big B and Aaradhya posed for several happy pictures as they welcome the New Year with all excitement and happiness in their world.

Designer Manish Malhotra had a full house at his place with most of his friends dressed up to the T and ringing in New Year all together. He shared a picture of the entire group on Instagram and wished all with glitz and glamour.

For newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, New Year came with even more happiness as they continued to pose romantically amid the gorgeous hills and snow in Kufri.

Actor Sonam Kapoor also sealed the deal with a kiss as she stepped into the New Year with husband Anand Ahuja by her side. She wished for a year full of merriment and spirituality.

Shilpa Shetty welcomed New Year with her entire family including parents, siblings, and kids. The actor took to Instagram to share the group picture from their dinner table as they rang in the New Year festivities with hopes and a smile on their faces.