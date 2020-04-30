Rishi Kapoor, the evergreen actor, died in hospital at the age of 67 in Mumbai after his long battle with cancer. On April 29 (Wednesday), the Bobby actor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital after he suffered from breathing issues. Confirming the demise of the actor, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!” (sic) Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Death: Official Statement From Family Says, 'he Kept Doctors Entertained to The Last'

Sending a shock wave to the industry once again today, the celebrities are mourning the death of the veteran actor. He was in the hospital for two weeks and then was moved to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Wednesday after his condition worsened. As per the source, the actor was in a serious condition and wife Neetu was by his side while his son Ranbir Kapoor made regular visits to the hospital. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Dies at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital: Twitter Filled With Condolences

In 2018, Rishi was diagnosed with cancer and got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019. Also Read - Twin Tragedies: After Irrfan Khan, Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67; Twitter Overwhelmed With Sadness

The official statement from family members reads, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.”

Check the tweets here:

Rishi left us… Chintu gone… still can’t believe, his loss is irreparable 🙏 — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) April 30, 2020

This is devastating. Lost for words . RIP Rishi Kapoor 🙏🏻 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) April 30, 2020

You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/QsLYZ9ee0B — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 30, 2020

Am devastated, heartbroken… King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said ‘pack-up’. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together…. just not fair. pic.twitter.com/EJjJnuSThW — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 30, 2020

This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It’s hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace 😟💔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through…until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2020

I just remember meeting you a couple of months ago.. So so warm and one of the best evenings of my life with conversations straight from the heart .. Our Deepest condolences to Neetuji, RiddhimA, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family.. Heartbroken #RipRishiji — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) April 30, 2020

Unspeakable grief. Another legend passes away! Blessed to have worked briefly with #RishiKapoor sir in ‘Aurangzeb’ -a great actor, he was as engaging a ranconteur! An artist whose craft grew & sustained across generations! #RIP sir!

There cannot will not be another like you! pic.twitter.com/IOCcqWS35p — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 30, 2020

Shocking. What a terrible time for our bollywood family. Cannot believe we just lost another one of our best. Chintu uncle u were irreplaceable & legendary, we will always miss u. My heartfelt condolences to Neetu Aunty, Ranbir, Riddhima & family. Om Shanti. RIP Chintu Uncle🙏 pic.twitter.com/v587iCGlVJ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 30, 2020

This cannot be true! Rishi sir was my favourite man,and favourite co-star ever! I still remember being nervous around him in Shuddh Desi Romance. He would put me at ease and treat me just like a friend! Will never forget every advice,every joke he told.❤️ #RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/dfIi935I0v — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 30, 2020



Rishi is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima. He was alst seen in 2019 film The Body and Jhootha Kahin Ka. He was also supposed to star in a Bollywood adaption of The Intern with Deepika Padukone, however it was not meant to be.