Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor and he has given impeccable performances in films such as Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Dil Bechara among many others. No wonder that he was the first choice of many directors and producers. However, some of the blockbuster hit films he rejected due to various reasons. You will be surprised to know that he rejected films like Ram Leela, Fitoor, Kabir Singh, and many others that went on to become the iconic movies of Bollywood.

Here we bring you Top Blockbuster Hits That Sushant Rejected:

Ram Leela:



Ram Leela starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was first offered to Sushant Singh Rajput. Yes, you heard us right! It is said that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered the role of Ram Rajari to the late actor but he could not commit as he had other movie contracts lined up. Finally, he decided to leave the role.

Andhadhun:

Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan wanted to cast Sushant during the casting process of the film. But, things did not work out as planned and later the role was offered to Ayushmann Khurrana.

Kabir Singh:

The makers of Kabir Singh first offered the role to Sushant and Arjun Kapoor. After both the actors rejected the film, they offered the role to Shahid Kapoor.

RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter:

John Abraham starrer film was first offered to Sushnat but he opted out.

Half Girlfriend:

The makers first considered Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon for the film based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel.

Befikre:

Aditya Chopra wanted to cast Vaani Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput after the hit of Shudh Desi Romance. However, due to some reason, Ranveer Singh was offered the role.

Bajiroa Mastani:

Bajiroa Mastani that grossed Rs 350 crore at the box office, was first offered to the late actor but he couldn’t do the film as he didn’t have the dates, as per Bhansali.

Padmaavat:

Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that turned out to be a huge hit, was offered to Sushant. It so happened that he was under contract with Yash Raj Films till 2015. It was a three-movie contract, out of which two were made – Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. The third film was a major project by Shekhar Kapur, Paani. However, it could not be made due to creative differences between Kapur and Aditya Chopra.

Fitoor:

The film was offered to Sushant Singh Rajput for the lead role but he turned the offer down due to his busy shooting schedule.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his duplex rented flat in a posh building in Bandra.