Mumbai: Actor Rani Mukerji has recently brought a new plush home in Mumbai’s Khar area for reportedly Rs 7.12 crore. The actor is now a new neighbour of Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, and cricketers Hardik and Kunal Pandya with this new property. As per the reports, the Hichki actor has bought a 4+3 BHK flat in a gated society that is also becoming a celebrity hub in Mumbai. Apparently, Rani has registered the property last month.Also Read - Disha Patani Reacts to Tiger Shroff’s Reprised Version of Vande Mataram, Check Out

Interestingly, her new home has an unhampered view of the Arabian Sea and is nested in a 22-storey highrise with 3545 sq ft with an alluring view. The building boasts amenities such as multiple car parks, an outdoor fitness station, an artificial rock-climbing area, and a star-gazing deck. Also Read - Watch Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Snapped At Maddock Films Office in Khar, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani Exclusive Video

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, for which she has flown down to an international destination. The film will be Rani’s first film after Mardaani 2 (2019). It is being produced by Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. She is currently awaiting the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan. The film has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Women's Hockey Team: When Bollywood's 'Chak De India' Moment Got Real, Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction And More

Rani stayed at the iconic Yashraj Bungalow in Juhu (next to Dharmendra’s bungalow). Now, Rani and Aditya have moved to the new abode and it was a big decision as Aditya has spent his entire life from birth to adulthood in his parent’s home. A close friend to the director said in a statement, “When Yashji (Mr Yash Chopra) died in 2012 Adi continued staying with his mother at their family bungalow. Since Adi’s younger brother Uday Chopra would keep travelling it was Adi who gave Mrs Yash Chopra company. But after marriage (to Rani) the pressure to set up his own home was growing. Adi has finally taken the plunge, and moved home reluctantly.”

The couple also had an intimate housewarming party attended by close friends. Their home is quite close to where they originally lived so that they can manoeuvre in and out of their parental home as and when they wish.