Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: While the formal announcement is yet to be made around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in December this year, the Bollywood grapevine is abuzz with reports of them trying their best to finish all the preparations. After finalising their wedding venue, the couple now sent their respective teams to do the recce and make the necessary arrangements for the guests at the wedding in Rajasthan. As reported by news agency IANS, a 10-member team was sent by Vicky and Katrina on Tuesday to the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district to monitor the arrangements done by the hotel officials.

The hotels are booked from December 7-12 and many event companies have been asked to team up to handle the big-fat Indian wedding. "Different companies are being hired for different events," confirmed an official to the agency. The report added that Vicky and Katrina's team reached the Barwara Fort on Tuesday to finalise decisions related to the groom's entry and the bride's Mehendi function.

Earlier, when asked about his wedding plans, Vicky jokingly told a paparazzi "ghar aja, batata hun (come home, I will tell you)." The couple has maintained secrecy around their relationship for over two years now. The fans, however, are aware of their cute chemistry and are superbly excited to see Katrina as the bride in real life. Watch this space for all the latest updates on their wedding!