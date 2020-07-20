Actor Sonam Kapoor recently moved out of India with her husband Anand Ahuja once again became the target of online trolls and has been accused of breaking quarantine rules. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen sitting in her home garden. She captioned it, “No filter, just amazing natural light also chirping birds make me. (sic)” Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor Bombed at Box Office Due to Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore, Claims Director

One user wrote, “Meanwhile in London: Indian actresses Sonam Kapoor and Mouni Roy breaking strict 14 day quarantine laws, putting lives in danger & setting bad example by sharing on social media. Both can potentially get arrested if reported to police.”

Another tweeted, “Is that garden private to your home or, public to the building? Will it be a violation of home quarantine if the garden is public the building residents? If it is private to your home then, you are simply very rich.”

“Yes really weird this. As it is nobody expects anything bright or brilliant from @sonamakapoor but why is @Roymouni so blantantly disrespecting rules. Good for them they can get away so easily without quarantine in a foreign land”, another tweeted.

However, Sonam gave it back to the trolls and tweeted, “I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore.”

Earlier, Sonam travelled from London to Delhi to be with her in-laws and after a three-month stay in the capital, she flew down to Mumbai to be with the Kapoor family ahead of her birthday.