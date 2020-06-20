FWICE recently issued an open letter to Salman Khan thanking him for helping the wage workers of the industry and the employees registered with the association. The President of the federation, BN Tiwari has now opened up more about the actor’s noble gesture. In a statement issued in the media, Tiwari revealed that Salman has been helping everyone even before the lockdown was announced but during these COVID-19 times, his help meant a great deal. The president said that they were running out of finances when Salman shouldered their pain and contributed money directly into the accounts of 25,000 workers. Also Read - Abhinav Kashyap vs Salman Khan: FWICE Asks Why Didn't The Director Approach Association For Help

Tiwari added that Salman also took care that the money was not being misused and he strategised everything. He was quoted saying, "We had given him the final list of 25,000 workers so far, who were in dire need of financial help. He has been transferring the money to them in installments as he doesn't want people to misuse it. We are thankful to him for helping our workers. If not for Salman, I don't know how we and our families would have survived."

The letter that was released by FWICE on Twitter a few days back mentioned that Salman had even paid for the medical expenses of many wage workers and if not for him, many people suffering from critical diseases would have never received the required care and treatment. The letter also mentioned that FWICE will stand with Salman whenever he would need the cine body.

The development came right after director Abhinav Kashyap alleged that Salman and his family tried to sabotage his career. The General Secretary of FWICE, Ashok Dubey, talked to Indian Express about the same and said that the letter FWICE sent to Salman had nothing to do with Kashyap’s case. He also objected to the director not reaching out to the association to seek help in the matter despite being an IFTDA member.