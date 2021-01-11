The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now decided that none of their 32 unions will ever work with director Ram Gopal Varma in the future. He has been accused of not paying around Rs 1 crore to artistes, technicians, and workers related to the film industry. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Shares Heartfelt Note Remembering Her Brother, Says 'Forever Sushant'

As per the president of FWICE, BN Tiwari, general secretary, Ashok Dubey, and treasurer, Gangeshwar Srivastav (Sanju), Ram Gopal Varma has received a legal notice but neither did he respond to the notice nor did he clear the dues. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Recount Their Love Story, Say 'Ang Laga De Kiss Was So Intensely Passionate'

Earlier, The Aag director received a letter from FWICE on September 17, 2020, asking him to clear the pending payments of the technicians. Prior to the legal notice, he had written several letters to RGV asking him to clear the pending payments, however, RGV, refused to accept the payments. Also Read - Karisma Kapoor Spreads Happy Cheer in a Romantic Pink Dress by Anita Dongre Worth Rs 17,900, See PICS

The FWICE also found out that the director was shooting in Goa, amid the coronavirus pandemic. BN Tiwari stated, “We also sent a letter to the Chief Minister of Goa on September 10, 2020, regarding this. We wanted Ram Gopal Varma to clear the dues of poor technicians, artistes, and workers but he never did. Hence, we have decided to not work with him in the future. We have also notified Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and Producers Guild of India (GUILD), among other unions about this.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will release his horror film 12 o’Clock which stars Mithun Chakraborty, Manav Kaul, and Flora Saini. He is known for his films Satya, Rangeela, Company, Sarkar, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Bhoot, and Daud, among many others.

Watch this space for the latest updates!