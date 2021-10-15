Mumbai: In June 2001, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel ruled theatres as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Their movie, Gadar created a storm that was unbeatable. 20 years after the mega release, the duo is set to reunite on screens for a sequel of their blockbuster. Yes, you read it right. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the movie will feature superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel back on screen. The movie will also star Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Deol.Also Read - Gadar Turns 20 | 'Sunny Deol Signed The Contract Without Taking Money': Anil Sharma | Exclusive

On Friday, Sunny Deol took to Twitter and shared the first motion poster of the movie. Expressing excitement for the movie, he wrote, “After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues…” Also Read - Inside Dharmendra's Lonavala Farmhouse: Quad Bike, Giant Swimming Pool With Peace And Greenery All Over

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Also Read - Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri And Sunny Deol's Son Rajvir to Romance Each Other in Big Debut?

Even the producer of the movie, Anil Sharma shared the motion poster on his social media account and announced the ‘biggest ever sequel in Indian cinema’.

Following the announcement, several fans took to Twitter and expressed excitement for the movie. Fans have already declared this to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 and mentioned that it will ‘create havoc in Indian cinema’. Some of the fans also demanded the makers to recreate the iconic ‘handpump’ scene from the movie.

Can’t deny the fact that we all are at that point in our life where we need #Gadar2 . Pull out that hand-pump already. https://t.co/wAYVl693dg — Neha Sharma (@mmiinniii) October 15, 2021

Gadar 2 will be produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions, directed by Anil Sharma, and written by Shaktimaan. The film casts Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. Music Composed by Mithoon. The movie will go on floors soon and will be released in 2022.