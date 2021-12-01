Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are reuniting once again after 20 years for Gadar 2. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Ameesha shared their very first look from the film and it will leave you nostalgic.Also Read - Gadar 2 Announced With Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Fans Say 'Biggest Blockbuster on Its Way'

In photo, Sunny and Ameesha can be seen dressed as their popular characters – Tara Singh and Sakeena. Gadar 2 will also star Utkarsh Sharma, who played the role of Jeete in the original film.

Ameesha shared a picture from the muharat of the film. While, she looked gorgeous in mustard yellow suit with dupatta pinned on the head with shindoor on the forehead, managalsuta, a gold neckpiece and it looks like that Sakeena haven't aged a bit, Sunny Deol looked dapper in maroon kurta, white pyjama and matching turban.

She captioned it, “GADAR 2 muhurat shot, the General was kind enough to grace the occasion @surrender .singh1974@rohit_jaykay (sic).”

Talking about Gadar (2001), from Sunny Deol’s hand pump scene to little Jeete’s acting And Ameesha Patel singing ‘udja kale kawan’ with jeete in her arms, the film touched the emotional chords of its audience. A love story in the time of Partition of India in 1947 was warmly welcomed by the viewers. The film starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Lilette Dubey, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Anil Sharma told India.com in an exclusive interview, “There are a lot of speculations for Gadar 2. Whenever Gadar 2 will happen, it will be the story of Tara Singh and Jeete, on what other story will it be based on? Everyone in the world wishes for Gadar 2. Right now, I haven’t thought about the storyline but its story should be as solid as Gadar and for that, a huge bomb of emotions, reality, and drama is required. Once I get all these bombs, I will break them and I promise to announce the sequel to Gadar 2. We are thinking about the storyline of Gadar. It is not that easy to make the sequel of Gadar but it’s not like it can’t be made. I too want Gadar 2 to happen.”

Gadar 2 will be produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions, directed by Anil Sharma, and written by Shaktimaan. The film casts Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. Music Composed by Mithoon. The movie will go on floors soon and will be released in 2022.