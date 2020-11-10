Actor Tiger Shroff shared the first motion poster of his upcoming action film, Ganapath –Part 1. Taking to social media, he shared a motion poster where he can be seen sitting on a sofa with a lighted cigarette in his hand with fire flames around him and the backdrop of a city. He can be seen clad in a shirt and denim. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Yaaron ka yaar hu , dushmano ka baap hu! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook.” Tiger can be heard saying in the motion poster, “Jab Apan daarta hai na apan bohot marta hai”. Also Read - Elli AvrRam Paints the Town Copper Red In Her Latest Pictures

Check out the poster here:

Earlier, he shared the first look of the film where he can be seen standing shirtless with a lively background score and striking visuals of ruins. Sharing the post, Tiger wrote, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath – get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment! #VikasBahl @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms. (sic)”



According to Mumbai Mirror report, Ganapath will be a two franchise film that traces the journey of Mumbai boy to a world class boxer. It is an action-packed film and has an emotional father-son subplot.

A source told the entertainment portal, “Ganapath will be a two-film franchise, tracing the journey of Ganapath from a Mumbai boy to a world class boxer. Though it’s an action-packed film, at its core it’s an underdog story like Super 30, with an emotional father-son subplot. The search is on for a senior actor to play Tiger’s on-screen father.”

Tiger Shroff is expected to begin shooting of the film next month. The film is scheduled for 2022 release.