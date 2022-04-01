Ganesh Acharya sexual harassment case update: Two years after the matter first erupted in the media, the Mumbai Police has now finally filed a charge sheet against choreographer Ganesh Acharya, accusing him of sexual harassment and voyeurism on the basis of a complaint filed by his co-dancer in 2020. The popular choreographer has been booked under as many as eight sections of the Indian Penal Code – all of them bailable, as mentioned by Acharya’s lawyer.Also Read - 'Girls Supposed to Know…’: JNU's Circular on Sexual Harassment Draws Flak; Students Protest

As reported by Hindustan Times, the news was confirmed by the police officer from the Oshiwara station, Sandeep Shinde, who investigated the complaint and filed the charge sheet at the court of a metropolitan magistrate in Andheri. The report also mentioned the complainant confirming that she was told by the police about the charge sheet while Acharya refused to comment and his lawyer, Ravi Suryavanshi, said they haven’t received the copy of the charge sheet yet. “I don’t have the charge sheet so I cannot say anything, but all the sections in the FIR were bailable,” he said. Also Read - 'Mother's Womb, Grave Only Two Safe Places': Sexual Harassment Victim Pens Emotional Note Before Killing Self

The police have booked Ganesh Acharya under sections 354-a (sexual harassment), 354-c (voyeurism), 354-d (stalking), 323 (causing hurt), 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention to commit an offence). As per the report published by news agency ANI in 2020, the woman who worked as an assistant choreographer with Acharya had alleged that he asked her for sexual favours and when she refused, he abused her. While speaking about her alleged assault, she had said, “The female assistants beat me up, abused me and defamed me after which I went to the police who refused to lodge a complaint and merely registered a non-cognisable case. Then I contacted a lawyer to take the matter further.” Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Raj Kundra And Shilpa Shetty

Watch this space for the latest updates in this case!