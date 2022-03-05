Gangubai Kathiawadi detailed collection report day 8: Gangubai Kathiawadi registered a fantastic week 1 at the Box Office and entered into weekend 2 with flying colours. The Alia Bhatt starrer began its second Friday on a decent note and collected Rs 5.01 crore nett, taking the total collection of eight days to cross Rs 70 crore at the Box Office.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office: Alia Bhatt Starrer Continues To Perform Tremendously, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally

Interestingly, Gangubai Kathiawadi has beaten Raazi after in terms of the week 1 collection. Not just this, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial has emerged as the top woman-led entertainer in terms of its first-week collection by beating the week 1 performance of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at the Box Office. While Raazi had collected Rs 56.18 crore (nett) after its first week, Manikarnika had earned Rs 56.56 crore (nett). Gangubai Kathiawadi has got the business of Rs 73.94 crore nett after eight days at the Box Office with Rs 68.93 crore in its week 1 itself.

Check the eight days Box Office breakup of Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Friday: Rs 10.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 13.32 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.30 crore

Monday: Rs 8.19 crore

Tuesday: Rs 10.01 crore

Wednesday: Rs 6.21 crore

Thursday: Rs 5.40 crore

Friday: Rs 5.01 crore

Total: Rs 73.94 crore

Gangubai Kathiawadi is now on its way to becoming the biggest ever woman-led entertainer on the Indian Box Office by beating both Raazi and Manikarnika's lifetime performances. While Raazi had collected Rs 122.39 crore, the Kangana Ranaut film had garnered Rs 90.81 crore nett after its full run in India. At this pace, the film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore by the end of its second week and in the absence of any big Hindi film hitting the theatres soon, the performance is likely to remain undeterred.

The only roadblock in Gangubai’s smooth run at the Box Office is The Batman that has released this week in India. The superhero film has its own fanbase that might cut into the business of Alia’s film, especially in the Delhi and Mumbai circuit where there are more multiplexes. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gangubai Kathiawadi!