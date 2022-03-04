Gangubai Kathiawadi beats 83 at Box Office: Gangubai Kathiawadi recorded a decent collection on Thursday and finished its first week run at the Box Office at around Rs 67-68 crore (approx). The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial maintained a good pace of business on the weekdays including on its seventh day at the ticket window after the Maharashtra government lifted up all restrictions and the theatres could finally run on their full capacity.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi is a Legit Performer at Box Office, to Near Rs 70 crore in Week 1 - Day 6 Collection Report Update

Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 7 Box Office collection detailed report

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, saw a drop in the collection on Thursday but it wasn't as big as other biggies experienced after releasing last week to the thunderous collection at the Box Office. The film collected around Rs 5.25 crore on Thursday (approx) which is a around 15 per cent drop from day one. As per a report in Box Office India, Gangubai Kathiawadi is likely to reach the Rs 100 crore benchmark in its second week at the Box Office and it has already been declared the second HIT for the Hindi film industry in the post-pandemic phase.

Check the first-week Box Office breakup of Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Friday: Rs 10.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 13.32 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.30 crore

Monday: Rs 8.19 crore

Tuesday: Rs 10.01 crore

Wednesday: Rs 6.21 crore

Thursday: Rs 5.25 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 68.78

Gangubai Kathiawadi beats Ranveer Singh’s 83 at the Box Office in first week

Interestingly, the first week's collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi is more than what Ranveer Singh's 83 had collected in its first week at the Box Office. The Kabir Khan-directorial earned Rs 67.85 crore in the first week which is slightly less than what the SLB's film has collected so far. The weekday performance of Gangubai Kathiawadi is even better than the South biggies – Valimai and Bheemla Nayak – that created havoc at the Box Office with its opening day collections.

— Figures taken from Box Office India