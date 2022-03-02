Gangubai Kathiawadi box office update: Gangubai Kathiawadi passed the crucial Monday test and continued to sparkle at the Box Office even on Tuesday. The Alia Bhatt starrer collected around Rs 9-9.50 crore (approx, nett) on Tuesday and crossed the benchmark of Rs 50 crore at the ticket window in five days. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film benefitted from the Shivratri holiday in some parts of the country and ended up beating Valimai with its single-day collection.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 4: SLB Smashes The Monday Test, Biggest Ever For Alia Bhatt - Check Detailed Collection Report

Gangubai Kathiwadi now stands at around Rs 55 crore after its five days run at the Box Office. This is fantastic, especially because it’s a film riding solely on the shoulders of a woman. Also, the film is still running with 50 per cent capacity in Maharashtra with night shows cancelled in many states.

Check the Box Office breakup of Gangubai Kathiawadi so far:

Friday: Rs 10.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 13.32 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.30 crore

Monday: Rs 8.19 crore

Tuesday: Rs 9-9.50 crore

Total: Rs 56-57 crore (approx, nett)

Interestingly, Gangubai’s collection is at par with Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak that registered a thunderous start at the Box Office in the South on Friday. While both Valimai and Bheemla Nayak opened with great numbers, the week-day business of both films has been lesser than expected. And this is where Gangubai seems to be winning the show.

On Tuesday, while the SLB-directorial collected around Rs 9-9.50 crore (approx, nett), Valimai could only garner around Rs 4 crore (approx, nett) and Bheemla Nayak was around Rs 8.25 crore (approx, nett). Gangubai is set for a wonderful run at the Box Office where crossing Rs 100 crore would not be a difficult task. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gangubai Kathiawadi!