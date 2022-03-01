Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 4: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, is speaking for its grandeur and its impressive performances at the Box Office. After opening at Rs 10.50 crore (nett) on Friday, the Alia Bhatt starrer has passed the Monday test with flying colours. The official figures are yet to be out but the film has collected Rs 8 crore (approx, nett) on Monday in India which is absolutely fantastic considering it’s close to what it had collected on its opening day and rarely does a film garners what it has on its first day at the ticket window.Also Read - Meri Jaan: Neeti Mohan’s Delightful Yodeling in Gangubai Kathiawadi Brings Back Golden Era of Music

Gangubai Kathiawadi seems to have benefited a lot from good word-of-mouth and the positive reviews have translated into numbers. On Saturday, the collections rose to Rs 13.32 crore while on Sunday, the film collected Rs 15.30, taking its first weekend total to Rs 39.12 crore. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 3: Alia Bhatt’s Film Gets 35% Jump on Opening Weekend, to Revive Bollywood Business

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office day 4 Collection: Alia Bhatt’s film does Rs 50 crore

With around Rs 8 crore at the Box Office on its first Monday, Gangubai Kathiawadi has inched closer to Rs 50 crore and by the end of Tuesday, which is also a Shivratri holiday, the film is likely to register a good collection of around Rs 6-8 crore. This looks extraordinary considering there’s a 50 per cent occupancy rate in Maharashtra theatres and in South, Ajith’s Valimai and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak have taken over the screens. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review : Flower Nahi, Fire Hai Alia Bhatt in Bhansali's Hard-Hitting Magnum Opus

Gangubai Kathiawadi beats Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Queen at the Box Office with its first weekend Box Office collection

Gangubai Kathiawadi has emerged as the highest first weekend grosser for a solo film starring Alia after Raazi, and Dear Zindagi that had collected Rs 32.72 crore and Rs 32.03 crore in their opening weekend, respectively. Further, the film has beaten the likes of Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Queen which had collected Rs 37.58 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively at the Box Office during their first weekend. Interestingly, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi still enjoys the status of being the highest first weekend grosser with Rs 39.51 crore as compared to Gangubai’s Rs 39.12 crore. Too close!

With Gangubai fetching increasing good word-of-mouth, the film is expected to end its first week run at around Rs 60 crore which will highest ever for any solo film featuring Alia Bhatt. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gangubai Kathiawadi!

— Box Office figures taken from Box Office India