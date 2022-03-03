Gangubai Kathiawadi day 6 Box Office collection update: Gangubai Kathiawadi performs beautifully on Wednesday and registered a good collection at the Box Office. Wednesday was the real test for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial, almost like the first Monday for any film where only the content speaks and attracts the audience to the theatres. On Monday and Tuesday, since the holiday period was alive due to Maha Shivratri, the film benefitted and earned good numbers. However, the trade pundits were eyeing Wednesday to gauge the real potential of the Alia Bhatt starrer at the Box Office.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Beats Valimai on Day 5, Crosses Rs 50 Crore on Maha Shivratri - Check Detailed Box Office Collection Report

As reported by Box Office India, Gangubai Kathiawadi collected around Rs 6-6.50 crore at the Box Office on Wednesday, which is fabulous considering it was a regular working day and any film holding this much would mean that its content has appealed to the audience. The film is giving numbers when it's still not performing to its full capacity in theatres and is clashing with two biggies in the South.

After its six days at the Box Office, Gangubai Kathiawadi is expected to mint around Rs 63 crore(nett) and is expected to finish its first week run at around Rs 65-67 crore (approx). And if it maintains the same pace, it will be able to cross the benchmark of Rs 100 crore in two weeks, with an all-time collection of around Rs 125 crore by the end of its run at the Box Office. That will give Alia Bhatt her biggest solo grosser at the Box Office, beating Raazi collected Rs 122.39 crore in its lifetime run.

Check the Box Office breakup of Gangubai Kathiawadi so far:

Friday: Rs 10.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 13.32 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.30 crore

Monday: Rs 8.19 crore

Tuesday: Rs 10.01 crore

Wednesday: Rs 6-6.50 crore

Total: Rs 63-64 crore

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gangubai Kathiawadi!