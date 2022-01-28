Gangubai Kathiawadi release date: Actor Alia Bhatt has announced a release date change of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was earlier slated for release on February 18. However, on Friday, the team revealed a new release date and it will now be hitting the theatres a week after – on February 25. Alia took to social media to break the news and also to ask her fans to wait for the story to unravel on-screen. She made a tweet that read, “Gangubai Kathiawadi will rise to power in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022 (sic).”Also Read - RRR Big Update: Makers Give Two Release Dates; Will Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film Clash With Bachchan Pandey This Holi?

Also Read - Ajay Devgn Grabs All Attention With His Dietary And Alcoholic Restrictions For 11 Days During Sabarimala Temple Visit

The official statement from the team read, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Gangubai Kathiawadi… produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada Gada (Pen Studios) will be releasing in cinemas on 25th February 2022.” Also Read - 'New Year New Hair': Priyanka Chopra Draws Attention to Her Golden-Caramel Streaks, Fans Love it

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia features the role of Gangubai who is known as one of the most powerful and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light area of Kamathipura in the 1960s. The shooting of the film got completed last year, however, it couldn’t see the light of the day following the pandemic. The sets of the film were constructed again after COVID hit the country in March 2020. Gangubai Kathiawadi will now be premiering at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival next month. Apart from Alia, it also stars Ajay Devgn in an important role.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Gangubai Kathiawadi!