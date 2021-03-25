Mumbai: Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Alia Bhatt and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been sent summons by an additional chief metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai. A report published in India Today mentioned that the court reacted to the defamation case filed by Babu Ravji Shah who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi on whose life the film is entirely based. The summons regarding the criminal defamation case has also been issued to the two writers of the film and all of them have been asked to appear before the court on May 21. Also Read - After Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bansali Tests Positive For COVID-19, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Shooting Halts

Who is Babu Ravji Shah and what is the case filed against Alia, SLB, and the writers?

Babu Ravji Shah claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, he has failed to establish that relationship in the Mumbai civil court earlier. He filed a case in December 2020 seeking a restraining order on the release of the film’s promos and trailers, and the publishing of the book on which the film is based. However, the Mumbai civil court dismissed the civil suit observing that the book was published in 2011 itself, and there’s no proof provided by him to substantiate that he was adopted by Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Starring Alia Bhatt in Trouble: Kamathipura Residents Hold Protests For Hurting Sentiments, Call It 'Shameful'

Even the film’s team mentioned in the court that Babu Ravji Shah never joined the other family members in the past for any discussion on the film, or to object to the content of the book. Also Read - Ajay Devgn Begins Shooting For Gangubai Kathiawadi, Reunites With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 22 Years

Why has Babu Rajvi Shah filed a case against Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Babu Rajvi Shah claims that the chapters of Hussain Zaidi’s book defame Gangubai Kathiawadi and her family, and have tarnished the image of the entire family. And since the film is also based on the book, it is bound to tarnish the reputation of his mother. He also claims that both the book and the film infringe upon the right to privacy and self-respect of his deceased mother. Alia has been dragged into the case because she’s the face of the film, while Bhansali is the director and the other two members have written the story from the book.

He also claims that neither the book nor the film is based on the facts, and their sole purpose is to defame the family.

Why did the court issue summons to Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

While issuing notices to the four people, the court noted that prima facie the complainant and his family are suffering a lot of stress due to the book and the film’s trailer. It also noted that except one, none of the four accused in the case ever replied to the notice sent to them. The case has been registered under sections 500, 501, 502 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi is set for a theatre release on July 30. The film also features Ajay Devgn in an important role.