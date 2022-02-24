Gangubai Kathiawadi screening pics and videos: The special screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi reunited Bollywood last evening. Stars gathered to show support for Alia Bhatt who’s playing the titular role in the film. Deepika Padukone, Rekha, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday among others posed from their inside their cars as they geared up to watch the big-budgeted drama on Wednesday evening in Mumbai.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Controversy: Supreme Court Suggests to Change Name of Alia Bhatt Starrer

While Arjun and Malaika arrived together, Ananya also had the company of her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. Veteran actor Rekha, who has expressed her fondness for Alia in the past made the signature namaste pose for the paparazzi outside the screening venue. Check these viral videos and photos from the special screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi: Also Read - Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on Little Girl's Viral Video That Kangana Ranaut Objected to | Exclusive

Gangubai Kathiawadi is releasing this Friday on the big screen. The film is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia, in an exclusive interview with india.com, spoke about how she ended up bagging the film and what she feels about the criticism she received for her casting in the film.

Alia said she would not like everyone to become the casting director criticising her presence in the film. However, she understands that her director wanted to explore “the dichotomy of the softness on the face and the hardness on the inside.” She said, “It was the toughest part of Gangubai Kathiawadi because you can’t change the way you look beyond a point and because of all the training that you receive as an actor, you tend to stay in this box where people tell you how to behave and how to speak. However, with Gangubai, that box had to be broken, and I had to swim in this mud path where there were no inhibitions and I could just be cery crass and raw in my performance.”

