Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest offering, Gangubai Kathiawadi, has been embroiled in a controversy. As per the latest reports, Alia Bhatt, who essays the role of Gangubai, has been portrayed as a madam of the brothel in Kamathipura, has faced objections from the residents of Kamathipura. A section of people has opposed the way Kamathipura has been shown in the trailer as a famous red light area in Mumbai. As per the statement released, the residents feel that Bhansali has maligned the 200 years old history of the people residing in Kamathipura and has also hurt their sentiments. The residents even shared that they have worked hard to clear off the stigma that people have about the place.



The official statement reads, “The New Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a blatant misrepresentation and an attempt to malign the 200 years of the actual history of Kamathipura. It is defamatory, shameful, and has hurt the sentiments of the residents of Kamathipura. The residents have worked hard to erase the social stigma attached to the name of Kamathipura, and this movie is extremely damaging to the current and future generations of Kamathipura. Once again a few people are looking to monetize from the suffering of others and this time the residents of Kamathipura are choosing to not suffer in silence. Hundreds of residents of Kamathipura (Youth, women, children, etc) will be gathering at the center of Kamathipura to protest against the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. They have also previously met with various decision-makers and registered their complaint on the same.”

The express objection over the film, the residents of Kamathipura are protesting against the film. The residents are even unhappy with the way Bhansali is cashing on the sufferings of others.