RRR vs Gangubai Kathiwadi Box Office: In a decision that now saves at least one big Box Office clash happening next year, the makers of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi have pushed the release date of the movie from July 30 to February 18. Earlier, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial was meant to clash with the SS Rajamouli’s RRR at the ticket window but SLB’s team made the announcement on Monday.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt To Get Engaged This Month In Rajasthan? Deets Inside

An official statement from the production house was released on Monday on social media announcing the change in the release date of the film. “Watch her rise with power, courage & fearlessness. #GangubaiKathiawadi coming to take over 2022 on 18th February, in cinemas near you (sic).” Also Read - Alia Bhatt Plays Rapid Fire With Karan Johar; Tanmay Bhatt Teases ‘Who Is President Of India?’- Watch Video

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt plays the titular role. The film is based on a chapter in writer Hussain Zaidi’s book titled ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. She also plays an important role in RRR. Alia will be seen as Sita in Rajamouli’s magnum opus that tells the story of two freedom fighters – Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Apart from Alia, both the movies also feature Ajay Devgn in important roles. Which one are you more excited about?