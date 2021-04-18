Gangubhai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt has been affected the most due to the ongoing pandemic, COVID-19. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is all set for July 30 theatrical release. However, with the current spike in coronavirus cases, the coming months do not look good for the films. The film was supposed to wrap up by early 2020 and release by September, the same year. The film has been into making for over two years now. Now, as per the Koimoi report, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is contemplating an OTT release for the film. Also Read - Lockdown-like Restrictions Imposed in Bihar: Night Curfew From 9 PM to 5 AM; Schools, Colleges Shut Till May 15 | Full List of Curbs

A source told Bollywood Hungama that very soon Sanjay will be left with no option but to go for an OTT release as the release date doesn't seem to be a possible bait for them. The source was quoted as saying, "Very soon there may not be any other option left for Bhansali. He is now seriously thinking of going digital with Gangubai Kathiawadi, the 30th July theatrical release now seeming next to impossible."

Ever since the trailer of the film was out, it managed to create quite a buzz on social media and even landed itself into a controversy. Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been sent summons by an additional chief metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai. The reports suggested that summons were followed due to a defamation case filed by Babu Ravji Shah, who claimed to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi, on whose life film is based.

In another controversy, a section of people has opposed the way Kamathipura has been shown in the trailer as a famous red light area in Mumbai. As per the statement released, the residents feel that Bhansali has maligned the 200 years old history of the people residing in Kamathipura and has also hurt their sentiments. The residents even shared that they have worked hard to clear off the stigma that people have about the place.

The film is based on Gangubai Kathiawadi and is an adaption of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s popular novel, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.