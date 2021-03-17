Actor Gauahar Khan has been issued a non-cooperation notice for two months by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Tuesday for violating the COVID-19 guidelines. The actor has also responded to the notice. Taking to Instagram, she shared the message, “Innshallah maa as saabreen Sabr n Shukr. The truth shall always prevail.” Also Read - All England Badminton Championships to Have a Delayed Start After Inconclusive COVID Test Results

In a joint statement, signed by FWICE president BN Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey and treasurer Gangeshwar Srivastav, the association said, "It was a very irresponsible act by Gauahar Khan, she not only risked her life but others who were on the set." It further stated it condemns Gauahar

The FWICE said it condemns Gauahar for resuming shooting even after testing COVID-19 positive despite being asked to quarantine by the BMC.

It said, “Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down by the Government of India and Maharashtra issued for the media and entertainment industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra. It is indeed a serious offence.” The 37-year-old actor had denied being tested positive in a statement.

The actor’s team said, “For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here’s the latest report. She’s tested negative in multiple reports. She’s a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that the BMC requires”

FWICE has also suggested its members to distance themselves from being associated with Gauahar Khan for the next two months until a fresh directive is issued.