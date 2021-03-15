Actor Gauahar Khan was booked by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday for allegedly going out for a film’s shoot despite testing positive for COVID-19. As per the Oshiwara police station, the actor had tested positive for coronavirus and was asked to quarantine herself. BMC official said in a statement, “When we went to her home in Andheri (W), she did not open the door. We then learned that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station.” Also Read - Rules Apply to All Alike: BMC Files FIR Against Bollywood Actor in Mumbai For Flouting Corona Guidelines



Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against the Tandav actor. S Chaitanya, DCP (operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police said, “An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara police station u/s 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on the complaint of a BMC official.”

After lodging the FIR, the BMC tweeted, “No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance with COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.”

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25 last year. On the work front, she was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Tandav.