Actor Gauahar Khan and music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar is all set to tie the knot in Mumbai. The actor has been treating her fans with pictures of wedding rituals. For Mehendi ceremony today which was held at a plush hotel in Mumbai, Gauahar wore designer Rajdeep Ranawat’s mustard colour silk printed lehenga and she paired it with a yellow asymmetrical top. Zaid wore a matching bandhgala jacket and white kurta pajama. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Mehendi Ceremony Pictures Out: Actor Glows in Yellow Ethnic Wear, Henna-Clad Hands

From their Mehendi ceremony, a video has surfaced online in which the couple while posing for the paps were asked to show their henna-decorated hands. Gauahar doesn’t let Zaid Darbar show his henna-clad hands and says it’s personal. Also Read - Watch Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Dhol Dance on 'Bole Chudiyan', 'Say Shava Shava' From Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Watch the Video here: Also Read - Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Wedding Celebrations Kick-start With First Ceremony 'Chiksa', #GaZa Twin in Yellow in Dreamy Decor

Gauahar also shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram. She wrote, “Writing our love story on each other’s hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah. ❤”

Check out Gauahar’s post:

Gauahar looked gorgeous for her mehendi ceremony. Earlier today, for her mehendi, Gauahar shared pictures from the ceremony wearing a yellow suit with zari work on dupatta and struck a pose with her henna laden hands. She can be seen beaming with joy in her pictures. Gauahar thanks her brother Asad who gifted her the outfit, four years ago.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I’m wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn’t make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. ♥️ This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan.”

Gauahar announced her wedding with a post that reads, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid.”

The wedding will take place at a plush hotel in Mumbai and will be a close-knit affair due to the COVID-19 protocols. Gauahar and Zaid had a lockdown love story.

Watch this space for the latest updates!