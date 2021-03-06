Actor Gauahar Khan’s father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, passed away on Friday morning. Remembering her father, she shared an emotional video from her wedding. In the video, her father is seen praying for her daughter and son-in-law, Zaid Darbar as he performs a ceremony along with Zaid. At the end of the video, her father hugs her mother as she breaks down in tears. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Remembers Her Father in a Heart-wrenching Note, Says 'I am so Much of You Papa'

She captioned the heart-warming video, "My Father My Pride ! Zafar Ahmed Khan you are the real STAR ⭐️ my pappa praying for me at my Nikah ( my most fave memory of my life ) #Alhamdulillah. @harpreetbachher thank you so much for giving me this special gift today ! Love you ! (sic)"

The text inside the video read, "My worlds have stopped. May you walk with the angel. Love You Papa."

Watch the video here:

Earlier, the actor shared a note for her father with a smiling picture of him. She wrote, “My Hero . No man like u , Ever heartbroken! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon.”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25 last year. Zaid also shared a picture of them sharing a hug and wrote, “Please keep my father in law in your Duaa’s. Allah give him the best of health. Ameen ! He’s the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah.”

Gauahar’s father was hospitalised a few days back before his death.