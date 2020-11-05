Actor Gauahar Khan finally made her relationship official with Zaid Darbar and announced her engagement. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday morning and shared a beautiful photo of herself with Zaid. The couple could be seen celebrating their engagement in the photo. A giant balloon covered the background with ‘she said yes’ written over it. Both Gauahar and Zaid looked absolutely lovely and head over heels in love with each other. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Enjoys Her Day Out on a Beach in a White Swimsuit worth Rs 2.5K

For that proposal day, Gauahar dressed up in a simple printed suit while Zaid looked handsome in his basic T-shirt and denim. Together, they made a striking couple and proved that the strong rumours about their relationship were indeed true. Check out Gauahar's engagement post here:

View this post on Instagram 💍♥️ @zaid_darbar A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Nov 4, 2020 at 9:38pm PST

Zaid is the son of popular music composer Ismail Darbar. He and Gauahar are dating each other for a long time now. However, none of them talked about their relationship in the media yet. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Zaid even said that he had heard rumours of him marring Gauahar in December but none of that is true. Now, it seems like those rumours about the wedding are also true and the couple is soon going to get married in a traditional wedding ceremony.

How lovely these two look together! Our heartiest congratulations to Gauahar and Zaid!