Newly-married Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are head over heels in love with each other. The Tandav actor often shares adorable pictures with her husband Zaid. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from a pre-wedding ceremony. Just before her wedding functions were about to begin, Zaid’s family surprised Gauahar and welcomed her to the family. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Calls Hubby Zaid Darbar 'Jaanu' As They Celebrate First Month Wedding Anniversary

While Gauahar looks stunning in peach ethnic wear, teamed up with a gold locket and a pair of earrings and bangles, Zaid Darbar can be seen complimenting her in blue ethnic attire. The couple can be seen wearing garlands as they hold each other’s hand.

She captioned it, “The day my sasural completely surprised me for welcoming me into the family b4 our functions began . I’m truly blessed with the best family … thaaaaaaaank u @farzana765 @ismaildarbarofficial #ayeshaMom , for giving me the love of a daughter . I love you all ! @zaid_darbar n thank you for allllllll the surprises when I least expect it , #MyJoy. (sic)”

Earlier, she shared a couple of pictures from her Haldi ceremony and wrote, “Thank you @neonattack_in for these amazing signage for our wedding decor. Love these #bettertogether #GAZAbkahaiDin . @zaid_darbar. (sic)”

A few days back, the duo celebrated their first month anniversary. Sharing some of the moments from their wedding, she wrote, “1 month Anniversary, would probably not mean much to ppl , but for me it’s the celebration of finding my true Love , my bestest Friend , my partner in the super times and my backbone when things go wrong . @zaid_darbar thank you for being just unbelievably AMAZING. Thank you for Loving me like I have never known love could be . I love you HUSBAND. #Gaza #25Dec2020 Happy one Month Jaanu. Photography: @theweddingstory_official. (sic)”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had tied the knot on December 25. The wedding ceremonies included Chiksa, mehendi, nikaah, reception, and waleema ceremony. The couple later went for their mini honeymoon recently in Udaipur.

