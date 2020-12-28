Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar‘s had a grand wedding followed a lavish reception. After their reception, the couple attended another party where they can be seen arriving at a hotel holding hands. Also Read - Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao 15th Wedding Anniversary: Couple Celebrates Their Special Day With Wildlife Gir Safari

In the video that has surfaced around the internet, Gauahar looked gorgeous in a sequinned lehenga-kurti teamed up with a dupatta worn around her shoulder and heavy gold jewellery. Zaid. on the other hand, compliment his bride in a navy blue suit.

As the couple make an entry, the close family members shower them with rose petals and sing the song 'Tu Jo Mila' from the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Gauahar also joined them and sang the song along with them.

The party seems to have been hosted by family members before Gauahar Khan left for Lucknow, reportedly for a shoot. She was also spotted in a pink kurta-salwar teamed up with a face mask. Zaid was also spotted as he dropped her to the airport and the duo were seen giving hug to each other just before the departure.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25 in a traditional nikaah ceremony in Mumbai. The couple wore a gorgeous ivory outfits for their D-Day. For their wedding reception, Gauahar opted for a beautiful golden and maroon lehenga, which she teamed up with a tiara, heavy matching jewellery, and a long train attached to her lehenga. Zaid, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black and golden sherwani teamed up with black shoes.