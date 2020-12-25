Love bird’s actor Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar’s first pictures from their wedding ceremony is out. Bigg Boss 7 fame Gauahar marries beau Zaid today. In the pictures, the couple can be seen shining bright and twinning gold and silver outfits. The couple can be seen happily posing for the paparazzi. The couple has been treating their fans by giving a sneak peek of the wedding festivities. Also Read - Bride-to-be Gauahar Khan Opts For Approx. Rs 42k Outfit For Her Mehendi Ceremony, Looks Radiant in The Beautiful Outfit

For her Nikaah day, Gauahar opted for an ivory colour heavily embellished sharara set and she teamed up her look with heavy jewellery, matching Gauahar’s outfit Zaid went for an ivory colour sherwani. Gazing into each other’s eyes, Gauahar and Zaid are surely #couplegoals. Gauahar looks ethereal and her outfit was exuding royalty. Also Read - Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Sangeet Video: Ismail Darbar Sings 'Lutt Gaye', People Say Why So Tragic!

Check out their wedding look: Also Read - Gauahar Khan Doesn't Let Zaid Darbar Show His Mehendi, Says 'It's Personal' - Watch Video

The couple hosted their Nikaah at a plush hotel in Mumbai, today. And they are set to have a reception at 7pm, today as per reports.

Gauahar and Zaid hosted their chiksa and mehendi ceremonies earlier this week. Sharing her pictures from her mehendi ceremony, Gauahar wrote, “Writing our love story on each other’s hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah. ❤”

The actor took to her Instagram to announce her wedding, she wrote, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid.”

Congratulations to the couple!