Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28 oin the drug bust case. As the bail news broke, Gauri Khan broke down in tears while speaking on the phone to her close industry friends including Maheep Kapoor, and Suhana Khan, as per India Today report. Suhana Khan also thanked Aryan Khan’s friends in the US and UK for their support. According to the reports, several actors from Bollywood including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty, among others reached out to Shah Rukh Khan and went all emotional.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Aryan Khan's Bail, Finally Takes a Sigh of Relief

Suhana had put an emotional post on Instagram, expressing her happiness over the bail order. She shared an adorable photo-collage where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen playing, posing, and having fun with his children – Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. The picture is from the time when they were toddlers. She simply captioned it, “I Love You”. Also Read - Suhana Khan Shares Throwback Childhood Photo With Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan As Latter Gets Bail

As per the Times of India report, the former Attorney-General of India Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing Aryan in the case, said that Shah Rukh Khan had tears of joy when he heard the news of his son’s bail being granted by the court. Also Read - Aryan Khan Granted Bail: Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Reacts, Says 'Truth Prevails'

Aryan Khan’s legal team released a statement thanking the judiciary after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the NCB’s drug case. Satish Maneshinde and Aryan Khan’s legal team stated, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. There was no possession, no evidence, no consumption, and no conspiracy, right from the moment when he was detained on October 2. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Justice Nitin Sambre who granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate.”

Aryan Khan is likely to walk out of Arthur Road Jail today evening.