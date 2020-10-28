Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan made headlines with her strong ‘end colourism’ post after a certain section of social media users called her ‘Kaali’ (dark-skinned). Now, in an interaction with a news portal, Gauri Khan opened up about Suhana’s post and said that she is very proud of her. She added that it’s time that we stop discriminating on the basis of colour of our skin. She said that she is proud of her daughter for standing up for herself. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Extends Her Support To Malvi Malhotra, Takes Dig at Film Industry And 'Nepotism Kids'

Earlier, Suhana penned a strong post which reads, "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."



She added, “Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism”.

She politely even clarified that she has not gone through skin lightening.