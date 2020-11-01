Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with her fiancé Gautam Kitchlu on October 31. Now, Gautam has shared a hilarious picture of the Singham actor as Mrs Kitchlu. In the photo, she can be seen sitting on a dining table, clad in a t-shirt, a messy hair bun and specs. As she gears for a click, she stuck her tongue out and poses. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding Video: Actor Walks Down The Aisle With Her Father in This Unseen Clip

He captioned the photo, “Waking up as Mrs Kitchlu. (sic)” Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Wedding Reception Picture Leaked: Newly-wed Couple is All Smiles

Check out the photo here:



Earlier today, Kajal shared a slew of pictures in a graceful bridal avatar. For her D-day, she opted for a gorgeous Anamika Khanna bridal lehenga. She stod out in the traditional red and pink ensemble which she paired with striking traditional jewellery. She also thanked the fasion designer for the outfit and wrote, “My dearest @anamikakhanna.in loved every tiny detail of this gorgeous garment. Thank you for all your hard work, intricacy, attention to detail and most importantly all the love that you put into this piece of art that I wore on my most important day. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 1, 2020 at 3:19am PST



Kajal and Gautam got married at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. Kajal also wrote that they followed covid protocols as they got hitched. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However, we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested, and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that we’re able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon.”

Kajal shared the first wedding picture on Saturday where she can be seen kissing Gautam’s hand as they take their nuptial vows. She captioned it, “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.”



Earlier this month, Kajal announced the big news of her wedding. The post reads, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”