On Raveena Tandon's birthday, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 has unveiled the character poster of her as Ramika Sen. The actor introduced her character as 'The Gavel to Brutality'. Taking to Instagram, she shared the poster and wrote, "THE gavel to brutality!!! Presenting #RamikaSen from #KGFChapter2. Thanks KGF team for the gift. (sic)"

In the photo, she can be seen clad in a maroon saree with a stern look on her face, sitting on a bench with authority and power. As per the poster, it looks like that Raveena plays the role of a powerful and brutal politician.

Raveena plays an important role in KGF: Chapter 2, which follows the story of Rocky (Yash), who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

Check out the poster here:



Yash is currently shooting for the film in Bengaluru. The first part’s narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay) and Raveena Tandon. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel. The upcoming film will release in multiple languages.

The film also marks Sanjay Dutt’s Kannada debut. The actor recently announced that he has won the battle against lung cancer. He will begin shooting of the film in November.

Earlier, KGF: Chapter 2 was slated to hit the theatres on October 23 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was indefinitely postponed.