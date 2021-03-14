Actor Geeta Basra and her cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh are expecting a second baby. Taking to Instagram, they made a big announcement with an adorable family picture featuring Harbhajan, their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha and Geeta. She captioned it, “Coming soon.. July 2021” In the photo, their little daughter can be seen holding a tiny shirt with words imprinted, “Soon To Be a Big Sister.” Also Read - Nia Sharma Breaks Into Energetic Dance Performance on Honey Singh's 'Saiyaan Ji', Her Killer Dance Moves Go Viral

Soon after the announcement, the congratulatory messages started flowing in. Neha Dhupia and cricketer Suresh Raina were among the first to wish the couple.

For the uninitiated, the couple tied the knot in October 2015 and welcomed Hinaya, the next year, in July. She was born in London. Geeta carries forward a long tradition of film actors marrying cricketers. Sharmila Tagore married Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi while more recently, Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli and has been blessed with a baby girl, Vamika.

Earlier in an interview, Geeta had spoken about cricketers being trolled. She said, “People who’re die hard fans of the sport, they need some kind of excuse, or scapegoat. For them, wives and girlfriends are easy targets. They target them and say it happened because of them, they’re a bad omen, but don’t say anything when someone does perform well.”

She went onto elaborate on their wives being the ‘soft target’ and said, “It’s easy to be more negative than it’s to be positive. People find it easy to go into the negative zone and demolish someone, throw remarks at someone, blame and curse someone, than praise them. They say ‘Because of her, he performed bad’. Us wives are not going and playing for them, neither are we a part of the team or training them. It’s just easy to make wives the soft targets.”