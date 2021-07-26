Chandigarh: Actor Geeta Basra and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh were blessed with a baby boy on July 10. Now, the actor revealed the name of the newborn son. Taking to Instagram, she shared a glimpse of her second child along with daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. The couple named him Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Becomes Father Again, Blessed With a Baby Boy

Sharing the photo, she captioned it, "Introducing HEER ka VEER..Jovan Veer Singh Plaha @falgunikharwaphotography."

What Does His Name Mean?

Jovan is a male name of Slavic origin that means ‘God Is Gracious’. The meaning of Veer is courageous.

This is the couple's second child after their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha was born in July 2016. Earlier, the off-spinner shared the news on Twitter and informed that both the mother and the child are doing well. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support." A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet," the picture posted on Twitter by Harbhajan said.

The couple started dating after Geeta entered the film industry. She tied the knot in October 2015 and welcomed Hinaya, the next year, in July.