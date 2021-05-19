Daman: Reality show judge and choreographer Geeta Kapur has finally opened up on sporting vermillion on her forehead. A few days back, her pictures with vermillion on her forehead went viral on social media speculating that she has secretly tied the knot. Now, in an interview with TOI, she clarified that she is not married. She further explained that she is sporting the sindoor for her dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. She said that theme of the episode is evergreen heroines of Bollywood and she was dressing like Rekha. So, since Rekha wears sindoor, she too wore it. Also Read - Is Geeta Kapur Married? Curious Fans Ask After Spotting Sindoor

She was quoted as saying, "No, I am not married! If I get married, I won't hide it at all. Plus, how can I be married right now, I have just lost my mother a few months back. Of course all this is not true."



“I am very much sporting the sindoor. The pictures are from the latest episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. The episode was about the evergreen heroines of Bollywood, and we were dressing up like them. So as the world knows how fond I am of Rekha ji, I decided to dress up like her and since she wears sindoor, I too wore it”, she added.

She further said that it is not the first time she sported sindoor. She continued, “I have worn it in the past too. Since I am a lord Shiva bhakt, I put it on every Monday after pooja. On other occasions like Holi too I have worn the sindoor. So putting sindoor is something that I have done several times in the past too.”

Super Dance 4, hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi, has Geeta Kapoor as the judge. She is currently shooting inside a bio-bubble in Daman. Her another show, India’s Best Dancer is also set to return with the second judges. Along with Geeta, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora will also return as judges.