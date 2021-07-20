Mumbai: Actor Gehana Vasisth, who was arrested in February by the Mumbai Police on allegations of shooting and uploading pornographic videos on her website, has now come out in support of Raj Kundra after he was arrested on Monday night in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Sharing a video on social media, she said that the videos in question are not porn but are ‘erotica videos’. She further requested people to watch the videos and then decide. She also said that people should not mix erotica content with porn.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Raj Kundra Pornographic Case: This is Why I Call Movie Industry a Gutter

In the video, she can be heard saying, "I learned about Raj Kundra's arrest and I would like to clarify that no one is making porn. The videos in question are just normal erotica videos, very similar to Ekta Kapoor's Gandii Baat, among many such films. In these films, the boldness factor is shown quite less. It is easy to say that these many and such videos have been found. I would request to you to first watch those videos and don't come to a judgement that it is 'porn' without watching them. Not even a single videos come under the category of pornography. I am sure that people are sensible to understand the difference between porn and erotica."

"You cannot judge by the cover of the video and can't accuse someone of making the porn just because erotica videos have been in a house or in anybody's laptop. Please watch the videos and then decide. I have full faith in Mumbai Police and they will not let the wrong happen. Please don't show these things in the wrong way and please show the truth. And none of the videos are porn, but just normal bold videos which are being made by many directors and producers for years. A few handfuls of people are being targeted. Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and I are being targeted. Please don't mix erotica with porn", she added.

Earlier, Gehana’s publicist issued a statement on the case after Raj Kundra’s arrest that read, “The law will take its course. We have full faith in the Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotica or bold content. We have always said that the Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during the trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used, by others (sic).”

The statement further read, “We don’t want to comment anymore, as Gehana is on bail in the same cases and she does not want to prejudice or impair her right to her personal defence. However, police should investigate fully as there are many more skeletons in the cupboards of the rich and famous (sic).”

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a statement, “A case was registered with the Crime Branch about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Raj Kundra in this case as he appears to be the key conspirator.”