Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. He is also said to be a key conspirator in the case. Gandii Baat actor Gehana Vasisth, whose real name is Vandana Tiwari, was also arrested in a similar case in February this year. She is out on bail currently.

Gehana's publicist issued a statement on the case after Raj Kundra's arrest that read, "The law will take its course. We have full faith in the Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotica or bold content. We have always said that the Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during the trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used, by others (sic)."

Taking an indirect dig at Raj Kundra, the statement further read, "We don't want to comment anymore, as Gehana is on bail in the same cases and she does not want to prejudice or impair her right to her personal defence. However, police should investigate fully as there are many more skeletons in the cupboards of the rich and famous (sic)."

The Mumbai Police has nabbed a techie in connection with the alleged pornographic racket being probed by the Crime Branch-CID, official sources said here on Tuesday. The police have arrested Ryan John Tharpe, entrusted with the technical aspects of Kundra-Shetty’s companies, from Nerul in Navi Mumbai, for his alleged role and involvement in the same scam. The duo was produced before a Mumbai magistrate and has been remanded to police custody till July 23. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has shot up to around 12, till date and several more suspects are still on the police radar.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a statement, “A case was registered with the Crime Branch about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Raj Kundra in this case as he appears to be the key conspirator.”