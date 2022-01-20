Mumbai: The trailer of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday’s much-awaited movie Gehraiyaan has been released. The trailer was released virtually on Thursday i.e January 20. The trailer depicts the complicated relationships between Deepika-Ananya and Siddhant.Also Read - Gehraiyaan Trailer Tomorrow: Gear up to Dive in Love With Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya And Dhairya

The 2-minute-34 second trailer begins with Deepika arguing with her boyfriend (played by actor Dhairya Karwa). It is further revealed that Ananya is Deepika’s cousin and has been dating Siddhant. However, things soon become complicated after Siddhant and Deepika fall in love. While Siddhant continues to cheat on Ananya, she senses that something is not right. Also Read - SpiceJet Air Hostess Grooves to Deepika Padukone's Jhak Maar Ke in Empty Flight, Delights The Internet | Watch

The trailer also shares a glimpse of several romantic and intimate scenes between Deepika and Siddhant. It will also make fans wonder if Gehraiyaan will be another Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. However, what will definitely impress you is the casting. Deepika and Siddhant’s on-screen chemistry looks promising. Ananya too has added energy to her dialogues. Also Read - Gauri Khan Gifts Uber Cool Wall Art to Ananya Panday That Looks Like Her Portrait, See Details on it

Sharing the trailer on her official Instagram account, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Life, Love and Choices…Get ready to experience it all!❤”

During the release of the trailer, Karan Johar said, “Gehraiyaan is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast’s earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story. We’re thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on to Amazon Prime Video”.

With Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday as the leads, the film also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur. Gehraiyaan will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022, in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Are you excited for the movie?