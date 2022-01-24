Mumbai: The first song of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan has been released. The song titled Doobey is written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha. While the movie’s title track which was revealed in the teaser, is already trending on social media, Doobey will surely raise audiences’ excitement for the movie. The song shares a glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s love and romance from the movie. Their chemistry will win your heart.Also Read - Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Sunny Side up in Sunset Flora Corset And Curved Hem Shorts Worth Rs 9.8K – A Hit or A Miss?

In case you haven’t watched Doobey yet:

Also Read - 9 Most Dazzling And Costly Wedding Rings Worn by Bollywood Actresses

Speaking of the first song, Ankur Tewari shared, “From the onset, I knew that the music of Gehraiyaan had to be true to its story and allow the audiences to be absorbed into the world of these characters. Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar have all done a phenomenal job at bringing in the youthful essence yet keeping the intrigue intact! And Lothika’s vocals add the right amount of freshness and intensity to the song.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone on Performing Intimate Scenes in Gehraiyaan: Not Doing For Eyeballs

Adding further, musician Kabeer Kathpalia aka OAFF says, “With Doobey, we wanted to recreate the feeling of freefalling; the heady rush of a new relationship, of being in love. Gehraiyaan is truly a special album for each of us and we’re really hoping the audience enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Meanwhile, the trailer of Gehraiyaan was released earlier this month and depicted the complicated relationships between Deepika-Ananya and Siddhant. With Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday as the leads, the film also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur. Gehraiyaan will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022, in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.