Actor Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh revealed today that she had tested COVID-19 positive three weeks ago and has now tested negative. She further reveals that her battle with the disease was much easier but her 21-days in insolation have been challenging. She further added that no amount of FaceTime and 'digital immersion' can kill the isolation and that she is happy to be back with her family.

Taking to social media, she wrote, "Hi, I was tested Covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With God's grace I tested negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with the disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging to deal with. No amount of FaceTime and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love… that's the true strength and it's all one needs."

She emphasized, “Test early, eat healthy, stay fit — the only way to fight this monster.”

Good wishes and prayers have been pouring in on social media following her post. Earlier, celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarys Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Kanika Kapoor, Parth Samthaan among other have tested positive for coronavirus. However, they all have recovered from the virus.